JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

JSB Financial Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFWV traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $119.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93. JSB Financial has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

About JSB Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans.

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.