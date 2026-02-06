JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
JSB Financial Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS:JFWV traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $119.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93. JSB Financial has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21.
About JSB Financial
