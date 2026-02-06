AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,916. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $957.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — adjusted EPS $0.96 vs. $0.92 consensus and revenue roughly in line with expectations; management reported record AUM, which supports fee income upside and long?term scale economics. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 results beat estimates — adjusted EPS $0.96 vs. $0.92 consensus and revenue roughly in line with expectations; management reported record AUM, which supports fee income upside and long?term scale economics. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a larger quarterly cash distribution — $0.96 per share (11.6% raise from prior quarter) implying a ~9.1% yield; a higher yield and visible cash return can support investor demand in the near term. PR Newswire: Q4 results

Board approved a larger quarterly cash distribution — $0.96 per share (11.6% raise from prior quarter) implying a ~9.1% yield; a higher yield and visible cash return can support investor demand in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings call transcript, slide deck and supporting materials — useful for parsing management’s stance on margins, flows and capital return but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. MSN earnings call transcript

Company released the earnings call transcript, slide deck and supporting materials — useful for parsing management’s stance on margins, flows and capital return but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage summaries and full earnings transcripts are available (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks) for deeper read on margin trends, product-level flows and management commentary if you want to review execution details. Seeking Alpha transcript

Coverage summaries and full earnings transcripts are available (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks) for deeper read on margin trends, product-level flows and management commentary if you want to review execution details. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights a lower 2025 earnings outlook or tempered forward expectations — the market is worried that near?term earnings growth will be weaker despite scale, which can weigh on the multiple. Yahoo: Lower 2025 earnings

Analyst coverage highlights a lower 2025 earnings outlook or tempered forward expectations — the market is worried that near?term earnings growth will be weaker despite scale, which can weigh on the multiple. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged flow headwinds and difficult comparative periods — net outflows or softer net new business reduce fee revenue growth and increase sensitivity to market returns. Analysts and coverage notes emphasize this risk. TipRanks: Flow headwinds

Management flagged flow headwinds and difficult comparative periods — net outflows or softer net new business reduce fee revenue growth and increase sensitivity to market returns. Analysts and coverage notes emphasize this risk. Negative Sentiment: Underlying top-line metrics slipped year-over-year (Q4 revenue down ~2.7% YoY) and EPS is below last year’s level, highlighting that the beat was modest and growth remains uneven. MSN: Q4 snapshot

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

