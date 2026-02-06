Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $29.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $28.6350, with a volume of 22,991 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

More Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage News

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats and solid margins — NGVC reported $0.49 EPS vs. $0.46 consensus and $335.6M in revenue; return on equity (23.8%) and a 3.49% net margin were highlighted, supporting the rally. Read More.

Q1 beats and solid margins — NGVC reported $0.49 EPS vs. $0.46 consensus and $335.6M in revenue; return on equity (23.8%) and a 3.49% net margin were highlighted, supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved a $0.15/share quarterly cash dividend (record March 2; pay March 18), boosting income-oriented investor appeal. Read More.

Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved a $0.15/share quarterly cash dividend (record March 2; pay March 18), boosting income-oriented investor appeal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Growth and expansion plans — Company plans a new store in Lake Geneva, WI (hiring/community events in mid?Feb) and reiterated targets for 6–8 new stores and up to 4% daily comp sales growth, signaling continued unit and sales expansion. Read More. Read More.

Growth and expansion plans — Company plans a new store in Lake Geneva, WI (hiring/community events in mid?Feb) and reiterated targets for 6–8 new stores and up to 4% daily comp sales growth, signaling continued unit and sales expansion. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources and call transcript available — Full earnings release, conference call transcript and Seeking Alpha transcript provide additional detail for modeling and verifying management commentary. Read More. Read More.

Investor resources and call transcript available — Full earnings release, conference call transcript and Seeking Alpha transcript provide additional detail for modeling and verifying management commentary. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate initiatives — Company published its FY2025 sustainability report and is running local promotions/events (e.g., Iowa Day), which support branding and community engagement but have limited near?term EPS impact. Read More. Read More.

Corporate initiatives — Company published its FY2025 sustainability report and is running local promotions/events (e.g., Iowa Day), which support branding and community engagement but have limited near?term EPS impact. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance shows caution — Management set EPS guidance of $2.00–$2.15 vs. a $2.11 consensus; while the range includes consensus, the lower bound and the cautious phrasing may temper enthusiasm and leave upside limited. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NGVC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 130.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 4.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.