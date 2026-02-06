Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $153.83, but opened at $124.81. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $113.7210, with a volume of 569,420 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Impinj in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price target on Impinj in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Insider Activity

More Impinj News

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: GAAP EPS of $0.50 and revenue of ~$92.9M were essentially in line with or slightly above consensus, showing stable near-term execution. Read More.

Q4 results: GAAP EPS of $0.50 and revenue of ~$92.9M were essentially in line with or slightly above consensus, showing stable near-term execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance topped expectations — Impinj gave EPS guidance of $0.08–$0.13 for Q1 2026 versus a consensus estimate around -$0.11, signaling that management expects profitability to remain positive even amid top-line weakness. Read More.

Q1 EPS guidance topped expectations — Impinj gave EPS guidance of $0.08–$0.13 for Q1 2026 versus a consensus estimate around -$0.11, signaling that management expects profitability to remain positive even amid top-line weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update: Needham cut its price target from $255 to $175 but maintained a Buy rating — a less bullish valuation, but still a constructive stance that suggests confidence in longer-term fundamentals. Read More.

Analyst update: Needham cut its price target from $255 to $175 but maintained a Buy rating — a less bullish valuation, but still a constructive stance that suggests confidence in longer-term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big Q1 revenue miss: Management guided Q1 revenue of $71M–$74M vs. Street at ~$89.7M — the sizeable shortfall is the primary driver of the share decline as it implies near-term demand softness or timing pressure from inventory transitions. Read More.

Big Q1 revenue miss: Management guided Q1 revenue of $71M–$74M vs. Street at ~$89.7M — the sizeable shortfall is the primary driver of the share decline as it implies near-term demand softness or timing pressure from inventory transitions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management cited short-term headwinds — a custom chip rollout and inventory transition that are expected to temporarily depress demand and complicate revenue recognition/timing. That operational transition increases execution risk in the near term. Read More.

Management cited short-term headwinds — a custom chip rollout and inventory transition that are expected to temporarily depress demand and complicate revenue recognition/timing. That operational transition increases execution risk in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Multiple outlets report a sharp intraday selloff after the weak top-line guide, indicating investor concern about revenue durability despite earnings in line. This momentum selling amplifies downside pressure. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.