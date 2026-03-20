Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.27 and last traded at C$16.20, with a volume of 4085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.08%.The firm had revenue of C$139.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments. More than half of the firm’s revenue is generated in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.