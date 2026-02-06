Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $616.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $646.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.72.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

