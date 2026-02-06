US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.0825, with a volume of 27,995 shares changing hands.
More US Nuclear News
Here are the key news stories impacting US Nuclear this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. nuclear regulator signals policy changes to support reactors, a potential long-term tailwind for companies serving the nuclear industry and suppliers of radiation-monitoring equipment. US nuclear power regulator plans changes in line with Trump goals on reactors
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. and Iran have agreed to hold talks in Oman — this lowers the immediate probability of escalation but leaves a lot unresolved; the diplomatic process creates short-term uncertainty for demand dynamics. US and Iran to start nuclear talks in Oman
- Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting reports about whether the U.S. and Russia will extend New START keep the geopolitical outlook uncertain — a deal would ease some risk premium, while failure to extend could increase strategic demand for monitoring and verification tools. US, Russia close in on deal to continue New START nuclear arms treaty, Axios reports
- Negative Sentiment: Expiration of the New START treaty amid warnings of a renewed arms race increases geopolitical risk and volatility; that risk-off environment typically hits small OTC stocks like UCLE harder even if longer-term product demand rises. The last US-Russia nuclear pact expires, prompting fears of a new arms race
- Negative Sentiment: Political signals that the U.S. administration may let New START lapse or adopt a hardline posture increase near-term uncertainty and could reduce investor appetite for speculative names. Trump to let New Start nuclear treaty with Russia expire
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. advisories urging citizens to leave Iran ahead of talks illustrate how elevated tensions can persist; such headlines feed risk-off sentiment that pressures microcap/OTC equities. US tells citizens to ‘leave Iran now’ ahead of high-stakes nuclear talks
US Nuclear Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About US Nuclear
US Nuclear Corp is a developer and distributor of radiation detection and monitoring equipment for a broad range of applications. The company designs, manufactures and markets instruments that measure nuclear radiation levels, contamination and exposure. Its product lineup includes portable survey meters, contamination monitors, personal dosimeters and fixed-site portal monitors intended to support safety and regulatory compliance in environments where ionizing radiation is present.
In addition to its core instrumentation business, US Nuclear Corp offers calibration, maintenance and rental services to ensure that radiation detection equipment remains accurate and compliant with industry standards.
