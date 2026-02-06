US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.0825, with a volume of 27,995 shares changing hands.

More US Nuclear News

Here are the key news stories impacting US Nuclear this week:

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp is a developer and distributor of radiation detection and monitoring equipment for a broad range of applications. The company designs, manufactures and markets instruments that measure nuclear radiation levels, contamination and exposure. Its product lineup includes portable survey meters, contamination monitors, personal dosimeters and fixed-site portal monitors intended to support safety and regulatory compliance in environments where ionizing radiation is present.

In addition to its core instrumentation business, US Nuclear Corp offers calibration, maintenance and rental services to ensure that radiation detection equipment remains accurate and compliant with industry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.