Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackhawk Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, is the bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blackhawk Bank delivers a full suite of financial services to individuals, families and businesses across south-central Wisconsin.

The company’s core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as commercial and consumer lending solutions. Blackhawk Bancorp also provides mortgage financing, home equity loans, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management advisory.

