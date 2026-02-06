Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.93. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 20,800 shares traded.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCMKTS:ETCC) develops and manufactures advanced environmental simulation systems and human performance products for the aerospace, defense, medical research and commercial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes human centrifuges, altitude chambers, hyperbaric and decompression chambers, flight training simulators and survival systems designed to replicate extreme temperature, pressure and motion conditions. These solutions support pilot physiology training, equipment certification and crew safety validation under realistic operational stresses.

Serving government agencies, military services, space programs and academic research institutions worldwide, Environmental Tectonics provides turnkey projects and aftermarket support, including system installation, maintenance, calibration and operator training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.