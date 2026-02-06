Shaunt Voskanian Sells 3,828 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $95,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,588,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,495,952.10. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,449 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $314,640.76.

On Friday, January 2nd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,933 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $146,346.93.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,305 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $231,267.40.

On Monday, December 1st, Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,076 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $215,394.20.

On Monday, November 10th, Shaunt Voskanian sold 403,335 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $17,500,705.65.

Shares of FIG opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04. Figma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.27.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Figma from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Figma in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Figma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Figma by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Positive Sentiment: Retail dip-buying is creating short-term demand as some individual investors view Figma’s sell-off as a buying opportunity, which can provide temporary support. MSN story

Retail dip-buying is creating short-term demand as some individual investors view Figma’s sell-off as a buying opportunity, which can provide temporary support. Positive Sentiment: Macro commentary from industry leaders (Nvidia’s CEO saying AI will augment rather than replace software) is a tailwind for SaaS platforms like Figma and supports the argument that platform vendors can capture AI value. Fool article

Macro commentary from industry leaders (Nvidia’s CEO saying AI will augment rather than replace software) is a tailwind for SaaS platforms like Figma and supports the argument that platform vendors can capture AI value. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Figma previously reported revenue growth and an EPS beat in its last quarter (revenue up ~38%), which remains a positive underpinning if growth execution continues. MarketBeat earnings summary

Fundamentals: Figma previously reported revenue growth and an EPS beat in its last quarter (revenue up ~38%), which remains a positive underpinning if growth execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Product strategy: Figma is embedding AI (project “Weave”) into the product — a potential long-term differentiator, but investors are waiting for measurable adoption and financial impact before repricing. Yahoo Finance

Product strategy: Figma is embedding AI (project “Weave”) into the product — a potential long-term differentiator, but investors are waiting for measurable adoption and financial impact before repricing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning and mixed coverage: Several firms have trimmed targets or adjusted coverage, which raises short-term volatility but doesn’t reflect unanimous sell-side consensus. Watch for further revisions. UK Finance/Yahoo

Analyst repositioning and mixed coverage: Several firms have trimmed targets or adjusted coverage, which raises short-term volatility but doesn’t reflect unanimous sell-side consensus. Watch for further revisions. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior executives (CFO, CTO, GC, CRO, CAO) disclosed sales on Feb. 2, including large blocks from the CTO and CFO — markets often read clustered executive sales as a near?term negative for confidence. InsiderTrades alert

Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior executives (CFO, CTO, GC, CRO, CAO) disclosed sales on Feb. 2, including large blocks from the CTO and CFO — markets often read clustered executive sales as a near?term negative for confidence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure and competitive AI headwinds: Target cuts and commentary about Alphabet/Google’s AI push have increased sector-wide valuation stress for design/productivity tools, weighing on FIG’s multiple. 247WallStreet

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

