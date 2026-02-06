Matthew David Feierstein Sells 10,000 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,035,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,925.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $120,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $116,600.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $109,537.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $97,887.79.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $43,172.00.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Analysts Expect EverCommerce To Breakeven Soon

Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. MarketBeat EVCM Coverage

Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. Negative Sentiment: Company insiders, including CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein, have been selling material blocks of stock across multiple dates in January and February (including recent Form 4 filings). Heavy and repeated insider sales are being interpreted negatively by the market and are a likely proximate cause of downward pressure on the share price today. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Shares SEC Form 4

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Zacks Research cut EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

