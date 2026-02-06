What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for SLAB Q1 Earnings?

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $205.22 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 467,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,621 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $595,161.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,944.77. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $7.5 billion — the takeover premium is the primary driver of today’s rally. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $7.5 billion — the takeover premium is the primary driver of today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Labs reported Q4 results that beat estimates (EPS $0.56 vs. $0.54 consensus) and posted strong year-over-year revenue growth, which supports a higher takeout valuation and reduces standalone downside concerns. SLAB Q4 results

Silicon Labs reported Q4 results that beat estimates (EPS $0.56 vs. $0.54 consensus) and posted strong year-over-year revenue growth, which supports a higher takeout valuation and reduces standalone downside concerns. Positive Sentiment: Shares spiked to multi-year highs on takeover news and heavy volume as investors priced in the $231 cash consideration. SLAB touches 4-year high

Shares spiked to multi-year highs on takeover news and heavy volume as investors priced in the $231 cash consideration. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $160 to $205 (now a sector perform), which signals institutional recognition of the changed valuation backdrop post-deal. RBC price target raise

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $160 to $205 (now a sector perform), which signals institutional recognition of the changed valuation backdrop post-deal. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted for SLAB pending the takeover announcement — a standard market response to material M&A news and informational flow.

Trading was briefly halted for SLAB pending the takeover announcement — a standard market response to material M&A news and informational flow. Neutral Sentiment: Several media and analysis pieces are asking whether it’s too late to buy SLAB now that the deal price is public; this reflects debate about upside beyond the $231 cash offer. Is It Too Late to Buy SLAB?

Several media and analysis pieces are asking whether it’s too late to buy SLAB now that the deal price is public; this reflects debate about upside beyond the $231 cash offer. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced investigations and shareholder notices alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty and asking shareholders to contact counsel — these actions can delay closing, increase deal risk or spark litigation seeking a higher price. Halper Sadeh investigation KSF investigator

Multiple law firms have announced investigations and shareholder notices alleging potential breaches of fiduciary duty and asking shareholders to contact counsel — these actions can delay closing, increase deal risk or spark litigation seeking a higher price. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages (KeyBanc, Needham, Benchmark and others) moved to “hold” from “buy,” reflecting that the public cash offer caps upside for buyers and that analyst coverage will reset around the transaction price. KeyBanc downgrade Needham downgrade

Several brokerages (KeyBanc, Needham, Benchmark and others) moved to “hold” from “buy,” reflecting that the public cash offer caps upside for buyers and that analyst coverage will reset around the transaction price. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option activity surged ahead of the announcement (large put buys), indicating some investors were hedging or betting on downside/transaction risk. This suggests a subset of market participants view the deal as contested or uncertain.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

