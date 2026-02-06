Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Director Purchases $89,250.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director William Smith purchased 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

