Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Shares Down 15.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) were down 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.4115 and last traded at $0.4191. Approximately 123,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 74,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4974.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

