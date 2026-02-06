Critical Contrast: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million ($0.02) -3.75 Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.08 million ($0.10) -0.23

Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -99.34%

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It also develops rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem) to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

