Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on January 9th.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/9/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 1/9/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/9/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 11/21/2025.
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of HD opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.
Key Home Depot News
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company is doubling down on its Pro strategy (digital tools, supply-chain integration, cross-selling) that could drive larger, higher-margin project business over time — a structural growth lever investors like. Here’s Why Home Depot’s Pro Strategy Is a Long-Term Growth Lever
- Positive Sentiment: Restructuring and an in?house marketing shift signal management is tightening operations and pursuing cost savings that could bolster margins if execution goes smoothly. Home Depot Restructuring Signals Tighter Operations And In House Marketing Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed its price target slightly (from $415 to $414) but kept an outperform rating — a minor revision that leaves consensus sentiment largely intact. Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Home Depot to $414 from $415
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term price action has been choppy — the stock recently advanced while the broader market lagged, reflecting tactical buying and mixed investor positioning. Home Depot (HD) Advances While Market Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Management said it is resetting the office workforce and reallocating resources toward tech and garden — layoffs and reorgs can create near-term disruption and execution risk that pressures sentiment. Home Depot Resets Office Workforce While Betting On Tech And Garden Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains cautious: some writers say recent results and valuation leave HD less compelling right now, highlighting that restructuring benefits may take time to materialize. Home Depot: Why It Surprised Me, But Isn’t A Buy Yet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Senator Whitehouse
Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.
Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
