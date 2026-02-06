Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.54 and last traded at C$11.47. 5,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36.

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc, which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight.

