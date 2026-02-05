Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 90,281 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 90,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $8,840,315.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,916,773.12. The trade was a 31.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vicente Reynal sold 9,719 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $913,586.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $16,830,920.00.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.98. 5,365,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,498. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 8,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand



Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

See Also

