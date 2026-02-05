John Schlosser Sells 6,166 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $185,534.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 195,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,693.42. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,519,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,915. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

