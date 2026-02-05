Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $62.2710. Approximately 11,348,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,082,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Specifically, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,559,749.14. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $4,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,197 shares in the company, valued at $55,703,266.65. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large commercial demand and non?dilutive funding: coverage reiterates Oklo’s binding commercial structure (a reported 1.2 GW arrangement with Meta that includes prepayments), which could provide upfront project cash rather than equity dilution — supportive for project funding and valuation. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move

Large commercial demand and non?dilutive funding: coverage reiterates Oklo’s binding commercial structure (a reported 1.2 GW arrangement with Meta that includes prepayments), which could provide upfront project cash rather than equity dilution — supportive for project funding and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Sector re?rating thesis: articles argue hyperscalers’ behind?the?meter power needs (AI data centers) are structurally supporting SMR developers like Oklo, giving the company a long?term addressable market if execution and timelines hold. Is Oklo Quietly Reframing Nuclear Power…

Sector re?rating thesis: articles argue hyperscalers’ behind?the?meter power needs (AI data centers) are structurally supporting SMR developers like Oklo, giving the company a long?term addressable market if execution and timelines hold. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish writeups highlight upside but also flag regulatory and construction execution risk — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Oklo: A Bull Case Theory

Bullish writeups highlight upside but also flag regulatory and construction execution risk — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales — CEO Jacob Dewitte sold ~200,000 shares across filings (~140,000 and ~60,000 at roughly $74–$75) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold 9,726 shares (~$76.93). The size and timing of these senior?management sales have been viewed negatively and likely triggered intraday selling pressure. CEO/CFO SEC Filings

Large insider sales — CEO Jacob Dewitte sold ~200,000 shares across filings (~140,000 and ~60,000 at roughly $74–$75) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold 9,726 shares (~$76.93). The size and timing of these senior?management sales have been viewed negatively and likely triggered intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals/expectations: Oklo missed the most recent EPS consensus and analysts model sizable negative EPS for the year, keeping the stock sensitive to cash?flow and funding concerns as projects scale.

Fundamentals/expectations: Oklo missed the most recent EPS consensus and analysts model sizable negative EPS for the year, keeping the stock sensitive to cash?flow and funding concerns as projects scale. Negative Sentiment: Momentum/headline selling: quick explanatory pieces on the intraday drop can amplify outflows in a loss?making, high?expectations name; see coverage that analyzes the crash. Why Oklo Stock Crashed Today

Oklo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oklo by 153.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

