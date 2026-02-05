Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LION traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 2,771,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,438. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Lionsgate Studios has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Insider Activity at Lionsgate Studios

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 131.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 566.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.