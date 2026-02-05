Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Ralph Lauren’s conference call:

Ralph Lauren beat expectations in Q3 — total company revenue grew ~10% (constant currency) and adjusted operating margin expanded ~200 bps to 20.7%, and management raised FY26 revenue guidance to a high single- to low double-digit increase with ~100–140 bps of expected operating margin expansion.

Strong full?price demand and reduced discounting drove improved quality of sales, producing an outsized 18% AUR increase and a ~140 bp expansion in adjusted gross margin to 69.8%.

and a ~140 bp expansion in adjusted gross margin to 69.8%. Brand momentum translated to customer growth — the company added 2.1 million new DTC consumers this quarter, increased social reach to >68 million followers, and saw Asia lead performance (China >30%), including launch of a U.S. TikTok shop.

new DTC consumers this quarter, increased social reach to >68 million followers, and saw Asia lead performance (China >30%), including launch of a U.S. TikTok shop. U.S. tariffs are flowing through to cost of goods sold and are expected to pressure margins in Q4 (company expects Q4 operating margin to contract ~80–120 bps) with tariffs remaining a meaningful headwind into the first half of FY27.

Management is deliberately shifting the mix toward full?price DTC and away from off?price wholesale while investing in AI/digital (Ask Ralph), marketing, and ~4–5% CapEx — strategic moves that should raise long?term brand value but create near?term timing noise (wholesale receipt shifts and outlet pullbacks).

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $14.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,732. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.01 and its 200 day moving average is $330.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $473.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

