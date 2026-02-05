Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.27), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.72%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ares Management’s conference call:

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares reported record scale — AUM topped $622 billion , 2025 fundraising reached a record $113 billion (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after?tax realized income per share each up >20% year?over?year.

, 2025 fundraising reached a record (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after?tax realized income per share each up >20% year?over?year. The board declared a 20% year?over?year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of $1.35 per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations.

year?over?year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations. Management expects margin and revenue tailwinds from the GCP acquisition , investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back?office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data?center business will flip to positive FRE.

, investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back?office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data?center business will flip to positive FRE. Company highlights strong portfolio fundamentals — private credit loan?to?value near ~40%, improving interest coverage, low and stable non?accruals, essentially zero net realized losses in U.S. direct lending, and double?digit EBITDA growth across key strategies, supporting earnings resilience.

Ares Management Stock Down 12.2%

NYSE ARES traded down $16.75 on Thursday, hitting $120.47. 5,134,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $195.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808 in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record direct-lending volume — Ares disclosed record U.S. direct lending commitments of ~$19.4B in Q4 and ~$55.0B for the full year, highlighting strong origination momentum in its credit franchise. AccessWire: Record Direct Lending

Record direct-lending volume — Ares disclosed record U.S. direct lending commitments of ~$19.4B in Q4 and ~$55.0B for the full year, highlighting strong origination momentum in its credit franchise. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat — Reported revenue of $1.50B topped the consensus (~$1.38B), supporting the firm’s fee revenue and asset-management business despite EPS weakness. Company Press Release / Slide Deck

Revenue beat — Reported revenue of $1.50B topped the consensus (~$1.38B), supporting the firm’s fee revenue and asset-management business despite EPS weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive — Brokers show a consensus around “Moderate Buy,” indicating continued analyst support despite the mixed quarter. Analyst Consensus

Broker sentiment remains constructive — Brokers show a consensus around “Moderate Buy,” indicating continued analyst support despite the mixed quarter. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP headline metrics muted — GAAP net income attributable to Ares was modest for the quarter ($54.2M) and basic/diluted net income per share was $0.08, which can temper investor enthusiasm even with strong underlying origination. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

GAAP headline metrics muted — GAAP net income attributable to Ares was modest for the quarter ($54.2M) and basic/diluted net income per share was $0.08, which can temper investor enthusiasm even with strong underlying origination. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss drove disappointment — Ares reported EPS of $1.45 versus consensus near $1.71–$1.72, which is the primary reason the stock is down as investors focus on profitability and fee/earnings cadence. Zacks: Q4 EPS Miss

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.