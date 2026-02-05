Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,751. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY?2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI?enabled product adoption as drivers. Emerson lifts profit forecast floor

Q1 results beat EPS estimates and company raised FY?2026 guidance — Emerson reported $1.46 EPS vs. $1.41 consensus, revenue roughly in line, and raised its FY EPS range to $6.40–$6.55 (raised the floor). Management cited strong automation demand and AI?enabled product adoption as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy?side support and more upside in estimates. RBC raises price target

Analysts pushed up targets and ratings — several shops raised price targets (Citigroup, RBC) and reiterated positive views, signaling buy?side support and more upside in estimates. Positive Sentiment: Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call?option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note)

Large retail/institutional call buying — unusually heavy call?option activity was reported, which often signals bullish positioning ahead of further upside. (Intraday options volume note) Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. PR Newswire: Q1 results & dividend

Dividend declared — Emerson announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (payable March 10), supporting income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue largely in line — top?line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Q1 highlights

Revenue largely in line — top?line came in close to expectations; growth is present but not significantly above consensus, leaving upside tied to margin and execution. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the miss. Company press release / slide deck

Q2 EPS guide slightly below Street — Emerson guided Q2 to $1.50–$1.55 vs. about $1.56 consensus, a modest shortfall that could cap near?term upside if investors focus on the miss. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded EMR from Buy to Hold despite a $170 target — one large shop trimmed its stance, which could weigh on sentiment even as other firms raised targets. Benzinga note

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.