Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of LEA traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. 195,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. Lear has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lear by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Lear’s official release showed a quarterly beat — revenue of $5.99B and what management reported as strong EPS results, and the company provided a full Q4 presentation and slide deck that investors can review. This drove the initial market lift after the print. Lear Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Lear’s official release showed a quarterly beat — revenue of $5.99B and what management reported as strong EPS results, and the company provided a full Q4 presentation and slide deck that investors can review. This drove the initial market lift after the print. Positive Sentiment: Lear outlined a $1.325B backlog through 2027 and emphasized margin expansion and automation gains, and press reports note recent large contract wins — all items that support medium-term revenue visibility and margin improvement. Lear outlines $1.325B backlog

Lear outlined a $1.325B backlog through 2027 and emphasized margin expansion and automation gains, and press reports note recent large contract wins — all items that support medium-term revenue visibility and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance was updated to a range of roughly $23.2B–$24.0B, which is near consensus — this sets expectations but is not a clear catalyst by itself. See the company materials and earnings summary for details. Lear Q4 earnings summary and materials

FY?2026 revenue guidance was updated to a range of roughly $23.2B–$24.0B, which is near consensus — this sets expectations but is not a clear catalyst by itself. See the company materials and earnings summary for details. Neutral Sentiment: Lear reported full?year 2025 sales of about $23.3B, down ~2% versus 2024 — a modest revenue decline that investors will watch but that management is framing against backlog and margin initiatives. Lear in Southfield Posts $23.3B in 2025 Sales

Lear reported full?year 2025 sales of about $23.3B, down ~2% versus 2024 — a modest revenue decline that investors will watch but that management is framing against backlog and margin initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Some transcripts and outlets published conflicting accounts of the quarter (one transcript headline claims an EPS miss), creating confusion that can produce short-term volatility as investors parse which numbers/reporting are correct. Lear Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (InsiderMonkey)

Some transcripts and outlets published conflicting accounts of the quarter (one transcript headline claims an EPS miss), creating confusion that can produce short-term volatility as investors parse which numbers/reporting are correct. Negative Sentiment: Lear filed litigation aimed at restricting a former finance executive from joining a competitor (Forvia), which introduces legal risk and potential distraction—another factor that can cap investor enthusiasm. Lear sues to block former finance exec

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

