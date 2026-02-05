SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $89.72 million and approximately $48.31 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.07487095 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $14,439.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

