Babylon (BABY) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Babylon (BABY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Babylon token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Babylon has a market cap of $31.26 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Babylon has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Babylon

Babylon’s genesis date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.01383137 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $14,308,486.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

