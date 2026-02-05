Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000934 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

