Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 22.01%.The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

