Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.64 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.64 million and $195.07 thousand worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

