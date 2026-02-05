Numbers Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $3.34 million and $139.60 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 877,495,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 877,495,317 with 867,432,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00515672 USD and is down -14.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $147,861.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

