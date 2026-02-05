LandWolf (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.68 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $429.19 thousand and approximately $1.68 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,998,537,943 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,998,537,943.05997883. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00004291 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

