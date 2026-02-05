Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.12 Thousand

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $57.12 thousand worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is tsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00120428 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $58,974.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the exchanges listed above.

