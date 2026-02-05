Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,764,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

