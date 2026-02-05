Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 107,944 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF $YLD

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $55,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 417,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 373.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 94,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

