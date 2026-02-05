Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after buying an additional 167,722 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,657,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $275,157,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 806,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,965,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOT stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.