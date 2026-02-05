William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

William Hill Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Get William Hill alerts:

About William Hill

(Get Free Report)

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) is a global sports betting and gaming operator that provides a broad range of wagering products and services to retail and online customers. The company’s core offerings include sports betting on major leagues and events, fixed-odds and pari-mutuel wagering, as well as a suite of online casino games and poker. In addition to its digital presence, William Hill operates a network of licensed retail betting shops in select jurisdictions, combining in-store and online experiences to serve diverse customer preferences.

Founded in 1934 by bookmaker Billy Hill in London, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the most recognized names in the gaming industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.