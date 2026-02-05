Titan International, Inc. $TWI Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,487 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Titan International were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 191.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 2,953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

Titan International stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $466.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel?and?tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

