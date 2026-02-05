Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,484,000 after buying an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $135.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

