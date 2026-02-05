Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Carpenter Technology stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CRS opened at $334.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $355.00. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.15 and a 200 day moving average of $287.76.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total transaction of $1,253,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,140. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

