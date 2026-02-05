Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $1,192,450.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,323,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,121,576.86. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,575,380.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PBF stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 755,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Zacks Research lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.