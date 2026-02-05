Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.70. 60,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Get Ampliphi Biosciences alerts:

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampliphi Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to prevent and treat life?threatening drug?resistant infections. The company’s core mission is to address the growing global threat of antibiotic resistance by advancing first?in?class and best?in?class antibacterial agents through late?stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead product candidate, exeporfinium chloride (XF-73), is a pioneering topical antibacterial designed for pre?operative nasal decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus in patients undergoing high?risk surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.