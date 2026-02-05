Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 199,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 61,549 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Anbio Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Anbio Biotechnology Trading Down 15.4%

Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

