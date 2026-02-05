Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.84 and last traded at $81.9180, with a volume of 201294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 213,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 492,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 204,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 51,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

