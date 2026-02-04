Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.6 million.

Enersys Stock Down 2.6%

Enersys stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,369. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $194.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Enersys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enersys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

