Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.700- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 247,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.67. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

