Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.3850. Approximately 805,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,669,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $751.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,207,242 shares in the company, valued at $60,621,726. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.