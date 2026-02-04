Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.1950. Approximately 388,787,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 436,552,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,309,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 787,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $7,441,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 683,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 169,995 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 285.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 676,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500,969 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.