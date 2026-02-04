iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,431,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the previous session’s volume of 242,309 shares.The stock last traded at $26.8890 and had previously closed at $27.00.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.23.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.9271 dividend. This represents a yield of 795.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

