iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,431,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the previous session’s volume of 242,309 shares.The stock last traded at $26.8890 and had previously closed at $27.00.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.23.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.9271 dividend. This represents a yield of 795.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
