Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 11,293 shares.The stock last traded at $27.8771 and had previously closed at $26.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $29.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

